Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

NYSE GLOB opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.17. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

