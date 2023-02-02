Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

