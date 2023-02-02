Commerce Bank Sells 428 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

