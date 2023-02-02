Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.60 by Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €11.60 ($12.61) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBK stock opened at €10.54 ($11.45) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

