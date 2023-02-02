CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 11,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,524,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

