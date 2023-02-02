Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading 6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.08. 137,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 352,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $503.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

