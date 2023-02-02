CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.67) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of ETR COP opened at €44.70 ($48.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €30.56 ($33.22) and a 52 week high of €73.15 ($79.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.23 and its 200 day moving average is €38.26.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

