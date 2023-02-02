Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 1,010,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,839,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
