Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 1,010,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,839,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Confluent by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.