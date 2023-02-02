Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $233.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

