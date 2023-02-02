Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

