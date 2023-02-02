Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

COST opened at $517.91 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.52.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

