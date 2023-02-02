Coya Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 7th. Coya Therapeutics had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $15,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

COYA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.67.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.