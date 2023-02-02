Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of -0.20. Xometry has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $311,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $311,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock worth $4,349,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after buying an additional 447,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 706,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

