Creative Planning Has $548,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $31.24 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

