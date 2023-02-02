Creative Planning Purchases 1,787 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.9 %

IFF opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.