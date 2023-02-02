CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.