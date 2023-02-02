Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Stock Performance

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.