Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,034.44.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

DEO opened at $177.86 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.17.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.