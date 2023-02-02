Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

