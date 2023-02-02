Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $133.02 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

