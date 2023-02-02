Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 400 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

