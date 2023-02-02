Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.57.

