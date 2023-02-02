Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

