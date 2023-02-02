Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hershey by 93.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
Hershey Price Performance
Hershey stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also
