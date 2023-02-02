Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.00 and a 200 day moving average of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,810. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.