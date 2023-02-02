Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

