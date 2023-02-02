Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $46.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.