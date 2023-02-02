Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

