Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.