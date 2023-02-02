Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.42.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

