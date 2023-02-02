Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $990,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 4,642.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 884,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

