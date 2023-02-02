Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.