Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,168 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

