Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ATO stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.