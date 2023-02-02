Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,405,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

