Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $300.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

