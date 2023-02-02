Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

