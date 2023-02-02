Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of CYTK opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

