D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 7,038 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IFF opened at $113.51 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

