DeFiChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.71 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $331.65 million and $5.71 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.