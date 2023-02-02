Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($75.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €53.78 ($58.46) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of €103.65 ($112.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

