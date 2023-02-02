DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.