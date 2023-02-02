DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.