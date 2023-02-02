Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($73.91) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €60.86 ($66.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a 12 month high of €92.86 ($100.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.87.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

