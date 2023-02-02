Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRIP. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 621.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 73,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 4,034.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 566,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DRIP opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

