Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

NYSE DPZ opened at $359.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average of $359.29.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

