DoorDash (DASH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2023 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $227.00.

1/9/2023 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DASH opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

