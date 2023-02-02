Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.67.

DOV stock opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $171.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

