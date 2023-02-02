Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.67.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dover by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.