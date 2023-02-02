Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ETR DUE opened at €34.74 ($37.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 12 month high of €42.60 ($46.30).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

