eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,259 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in eBay by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

